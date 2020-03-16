



COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — With the number of coronavirus cases doubling in New Jersey since yesterday, officials are responding with significant restrictions for residents and businesses. Some restaurants in Collingswood are concerned when they will open again.

Because of #CoronavirusOutbreak the following changes in New Jersey as of Monday night 3/16:

No schools until further notice

No gatherings of more than 50 people

All restaurants and bars are carry out only

No gyms, movie theaters, concerts, etc

Almost all stores closed 8pm to 5am — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 16, 2020

It was eggs over easy with a side of heartbreak Monday at the Collingswood Diner, as the eatery on Route 130 in Camden County plans to shut down for the first time in 33 years.

“I’m a little nervous, it’s going to affect my business. I have no idea when I’m going to open up again,” diner owner Jimmy Papandreou says.

Unable to instantly switch gears to take-out service only, owners Jimmy and Andrea Papandreou are preparing to lose all income, throw away inventory and layoff 25 employees, after the state of New Jersey announced all dine-in restaurant service statewide must end by 8 p.m.

“Well, it’s hard because you become like a family,” Collingswood Diner manager Robin Cintron said.

“It’s hard because I have two daughters and I raise them on my own, so it’s really tough,” diner server Jennifer Polanco said.

It’s difficult to know how many New Jerseyans in the food service industry will lose their livelihoods because of the newest mandate to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to be as positive as we can,” said Summer Stanley, owner of Holy Tomato Pie in Blackwood.

Stanley says she will try to support as many of her 20 employees as she can at her BYOB restaurant.

“Came immediately in here and started reworking our business model on how we’re going to work this,” Stanley said.

Their plan is to stay open for carryout and deliver orders to customers curbside.

“I’m just hoping and praying that this thing passes quickly and we get through it,” Stanley said.

The number of coronavirus cases doubled to 178 on Monday.