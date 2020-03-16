



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey residents now have a strongly recommended curfew. That’s one of the latest efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Camden County now and has its third positive COVID-19 case — a woman in her 50s.

“For those who don’t need to be out please, please, please, just stay home,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

On Monday afternoon, Murphy pleaded with New Jersey residents to limit their daily activities outside of their homes.

Nonessential businesses also learned they would be forced to close starting at 8 p.m.

“All other nonessential retail, recreational, entertainment businesses must close by 8 p.m. every day and in addition, during daytime hours, those businesses may remain open if they limit their occupancy to no more than 50 persons and they adhere to the six foot and other social distancing guidelines,” Murphy said,

So if it isn’t a grocery store, gas station, pharmacy or medical facility, it will be closed by 8 p.m. until further notice.

Camden County health officials declared a state of emergency in the county Monday afternoon.

“If our residents comply with the recommendations of the CDC, if our residents follow the recommendations and orders of Governor Murphy, I think we’ll make a tremendous impact in preventing the spread of this virus,” Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli said.

The biggest concern for health officials right now is not being able to test residents because they’re completely out.

“We cannot fight this virus with all the resources we have until we know how many people are sick. We don’t know that right now and that’s what scary,” Cappelli said.

Camden County officials are hoping to have more COVID-19 testing kits by the end of the week.

But right now health officials are concerned there are more positive cases that continue to go unnoticed.

“We hope to have kits by the end of the week. Not sure that will happen or won’t happen,” Cappelli said.

Camden County hopes to open a drive-through testing facility in Blackwood once more testing kits become available.