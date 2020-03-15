Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children says a physician that worked in the ICU from March 9 through March 11 has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus. The hospital says it’s taking precautions to protect current ICU patients and those who were recently treated there.
The hospital remains open.
Philadelphia health officials said Sunday there are now eight coronavirus cases in the city.
Statewide, officials say Pennsylvania has climbed to 65.
You must log in to post a comment.