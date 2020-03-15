



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials announced Sunday more coronavirus cases in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties as the statewide total climbed to 65. Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in both Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

The totals in Montgomery County climbed to 24 and Philadelphia rose to eight.

“These new cases appear to be spread from people who had not yet developed symptoms,” Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “So we expect the number of cases to grow rapidly in this phase of the epidemic. Because of that, and because of increased testing availability, we are now encouraging physicians to test more widely. And that will help with containment.”

One new case each was confirmed in Allegheny, Bucks, Delaware, Lehigh and Luzerne Counties.

Two new cases were reported in Cumberland County and Monroe County is dealing with three more coronavirus patients.

All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

There have been 446 patients to date who have been tested or are in the process of being tested. There are 205 who have tested negative, 63 confirmed cases and 183 patient samples are either at the lab for testing or on their way to the lab.

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered mass closings for Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties.