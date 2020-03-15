BREAKING:More COVID-19 Cases Reported In Philadelphia, Suburbs As State Total Climbs To 65
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy during the two-week school closure amid the coronavirus outbreak. Luckily, a lot of websites are offering free educational programs and activities to keep your children’s brain active.

A few websites to find free activities include:

If you’re looking for ideas Kids Activity Blog, a website filled with fun ideas for easy things to do with children, has you covered.

For a full list of school closings in the Philadelphia area, click here.

 

