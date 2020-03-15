Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy during the two-week school closure amid the coronavirus outbreak. Luckily, a lot of websites are offering free educational programs and activities to keep your children’s brain active.
A few websites to find free activities include:
If you’re looking for ideas Kids Activity Blog, a website filled with fun ideas for easy things to do with children, has you covered.
For a full list of school closings in the Philadelphia area, click here.
