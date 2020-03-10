PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some area schools are closed over coronavirus concerns. Here are the latest schools that will be closed Wednesday, March 11.
- Simmons Elementary School in the Hatboro-Horsham School District
- Cheltenham School District
- Germantown Academy
In addition, Norwood-Fontbonne Academy in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia will be closed on Thursday, March 12 to Sunday, March 15, to conduct extensive deep cleaning and disinfecting on both campuses.
The Trenton Board of Education will be closing school for all students on Thursday, March 12. Additionally, on Friday, March 13, the district will be closed for both students and staff as the district will sanitize all school facilities.
The Haddon Heights School District is closing school for students Friday, March 13.
William Penn Charter is canceling classes on Friday, March 13. The junior prom for Saturday, March 14 is also postponed.
On Friday, March 13, the Voorhees and Woodbury School Districts will have half-days.