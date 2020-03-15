



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Challenges continue to rise as closures and cancellations increase. Top of mind for many Philadelphia government officials is what to do about major tourist attractions and how to deal with some 200,000 kids now out of school.

For National Park Service rangers on Saturday, it was another day of welcoming tourists and locals as they rolled through Independence Mall.

“It seems unreasonable that the Independence National Historical Park remains open,” said Jeff Sievert, acting president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2058.

But he also says the popular tourist spot should be closed.

“If we remain open it’ll draw people here. Normally we’d love that, but we don’t want to spread the virus,” sievert said.

Eyewitness News has been told that the site will remain open for now.

In a statement from the independence national historical park, a spokeswoman said, “The NPS is focused on ensuring employees, their families, volunteers, and visitors are safe by following the most current guidance from the CDC, …… And other federal, state, and local health authorities.”

As federal state and local governments alter operations, ban large gatherings, and shutter schools– new challenges arise.

Like how low-income students in the Philadelphia school district will get meals.

“Fifty of our recreational center sites will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for people 18 and under to for drop-in recreational activities and a nutritious meal,” said parks and recreation commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

“It’s the city government not thinking,” one person said.

That decision isn’t sitting well with a leader in the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department who chose not to be identified.

“What about employees who have to change their schedules and now we’re going to be around kids,” he said. “They could be carrying it.”

He suggests school bus drivers drop lunches to students at their bus stops to limit contact.

In a letter sent to parks and recreation staff, commissioner Lovell says parks and recreation centers are community havens during challenging times.