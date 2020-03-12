PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several events in Philadelphia and around the region have been canceled or postponed amid coronavirus concerns. Here is a list of canceled or postponed events in the city.
- Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade (canceled)
- Adam Sandler’s comedy show at Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City (postponed)
- Dan + Shay country concert at the Wells Fargo Center (postponed)
- Performance Garage – Force of Nature (canceled)
- 2020 Lehigh Valley Auto Show and Gala (postponed)