WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A member of Sen. Tom Carper’s Delaware-based staff has tested positive for the coronavirus. The staffer was not in contact with the senator since exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
“It has been confirmed that a member of Senator Carper’s Delaware-based staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is self-quarantining and is not severely ill. This individual has not traveled to Washington, D.C. recently and has had no contact with Senator Carper or other members of Congress since exhibiting symptoms,” the senator’s office said in a statement.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
It’s not known how the person came down with the virus.
Carper’s staff in both Washington, D.C. and Delaware will be working remotely starting Monday.
Delaware revealed Sunday the state is dealing with seven cases of the coronavirus.
Delaware is under a state of emergency.
You must log in to post a comment.