



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Another person associated with the University of Delaware has tested positive for the coronavirus. There are now seven COVID-19 cases in the state of Delaware, all connected to the university.

Officials say the latest case is a New Castle County woman in her 30s who is connected to the university. She is not severely ill and is currently self-isolated at home.

The source of her exposure is still under investigation. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, state health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

“Because of the nature of this disease, we know that we are going to continue to see an increased number of cases in Delaware. This announcement brings Delaware’s total positive cases to seven,” said Delaware Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “With the amount of test samples that health care systems and providers across the state are submitting to the Delaware Public Health Lab and to commercial labs, the numbers of patients being tested have increased significantly. We want to make sure that we are giving the most accurate information to the public, so going forward we will only be releasing the number of positive cases in Delaware.”

Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency last after four members of the University of Delaware community tested positive for the coronavirus.