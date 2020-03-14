



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expanding mass closings to Bucks and Chester Counties after four new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were reported the Philadelphia region. Two of the cases are adults from Montgomery County, one case is an adult from Philadelphia and another is an adult from Chester County.

All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 47 cases.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

The mass closings will begin Sunday for Bucks and Chester Counties. Wolf previously ordered closings in Delaware and Montgomery Counties in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On top of schools, the closures include gyms, community centers and entertainment venues, but essential infrastructure like pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations will stay open.

“We’re taking these measures with the idea that this is going to slow the spread of COVID-19 and, as such, keep Pennsylvanians safe,” Wolf said during a press conference Saturday. “If we can slow the spread of this virus, we can flatten the curve or we can keep an enormous number of Pennsylvanians from needing the kind of emergency treatment at the same time that’s going to overwhelm our health care system. This is what we need to do and we need to do it now.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says the latest city case involves a woman in her 30s who traveled to an affected area. She is currently in isolation at home.

In Montgomery County, the new cases involve two women and one man who all had contact with known positive cases. They are all in isolation at home.

County officials are advising parents that if their children have a playdate, to limit the number of children and ask if anyone in their house is sick. They also say to take the children’s temperatures before they come inside, and if they are 100.4 degrees or higher, don’t let them in.

Officials also added that Montgomery County trails are open but the parks will be closed.