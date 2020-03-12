



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering mass closings in Montgomery County in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the county. During a press conference Thursday, Wolf says the closures include all schools, gyms, community centers and entertainment venues.

The state is taking “significant and decisive social distancing” and will begin putting the plan into effect tomorrow. It will last 14 days in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

“No mass gatherings should be held, including conferences and rallies. By closing these facilities, we can control the spread of this disease, that’s the hope. And we can redirect our public safety and health officials to where they are needed the most,” Wolf said.

Pa Gov Wolf announces massive closings in Montgomery County in an effort to control the spread of #COVID19 #cbs3 @CBSPhilly — Stephanie Stahl (@StahlCBS3) March 12, 2020

Wolf says all critical infrastructure will remain open, including all health care facilities, gas stations, grocery stores, government and mass transit.

Amtrak will begin operating on a reduced schedule Friday and the Ardmore station will be closed for two weeks, beginning tomorrow.

Any state employee traveling in and out of Montgomery County is now being directed to work remotely.

Wolf is also encouraging large gatherings to be canceled or postponed; discouraging people from going to recreational activities in public places; and asking religious leaders to use their discretion to prevent the spread of the virus through their congregations and their communities.

“These actions may seem severe but they’re far less draconian than what we have to do in the future if we don’t act now,” Wolf said. “We will begin putting this plan into effect for 14 days, beginning tomorrow.”

Earlier Thursday, four more presumptive positive coronavirus cases were announced in Montgomery County, bringing the total to 13. The statewide total climbed to 22.

There are 20 presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. The cases confirmed by the CDC are in Delaware and Wayne Counties.

The counties impacted to date include:

Bucks (2) Delaware (1) Monroe (2) Montgomery (13) Northampton (1) Philadelphia (1) Pike (1) Wayne (1)



The World Health Organization first announced the coronavirus outbreak in late January and the Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center set up since Feb. 1.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.