



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials say there are now 18 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County, bringing the state’s total to 41. On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced widespread restrictions have been put into place because of the large number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.”

Shelves look barren at a Montgomery County Acme as people prepare to self-quarantine or have two weeks away from work. Acme is an essential business that will remain open.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared non-essential places should close, included including all schools, community centers, entertainment venues and gyms.

Eyewitness News spoke with an LA Fitness about a mile away from the King Of Prussia Mall. They closed their doors at 5 p.m. Friday and will be closed for two weeks, complying with Wolf’s requests.

The King Of Prussia Mall remains open, while the Plymouth Meeting and Willow Grove Malls are closed.

As several businesses have remained open, people are still preparing to bunker down.

“It’s very packed. You’re going to run into people, the aisles are packed,” Sandra Dunmore said. “You just have to get by and wait for everyone to get what they need.”

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.