



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia leaders announced new ways to deal with the coronavirus on Thursday. Mayor Jim Kenney is asking City Council for $85 million for coronavirus relief.

#breaking Mayor Kenney asking City Council for $85 million for Coronavirus relief. More on this at noon on @CBSPhilly — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) March 12, 2020

If approved, the money would come from the fund balance.

The new development comes as lawmakers introduced two new resolutions to help protect the public from COVID-19. Currently, there is one confirmed case in the city.

Councilmember Helen Gym is calling on authorities, including the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, to explore temporary moratoriums on evictions, residential foreclosures, tax liens and utility shutoffs.

Councilmembers Helen Gym and Kendra Brooks introduce Coronavirus relief resolutions. More on this at noon on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5Xr6nsv842 — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Councilmember Kendra Brooks’ resolution calls on the city to develop an action plan to protect health care and service workers. This includes paid time off benefits and extending paid sick day laws.

During today’s meeting, there was a slight but noticeable change. City Council changed their meeting protocol to meet health and safety standards, including seating people in every other seat.

“We’re going to reduce potential exposure. We ask you please not panic but it’s important for us to be cautious and follow the science and recommendations,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said.

City Council leaders say these changes will remain until further notice.