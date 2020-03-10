PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is dealing with its first coronavirus case. Mayor Jim Kenney and health officials will hold a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. at City Hall.
Officials announced Monday they were investigating five people for possible COVID-19 cases.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
The Philadelphia Health Department says the risk of infection for the average Philadelphian remains very low.
This comes another Montgomery County resident tested presumed positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight in the county. There are 11 COVID-19 cases in the state of Pennsylvania.
Several Pennsylvania school districts have closed after students or staff members were potentially exposed to the virus.
You can watch Mayor Jim Kenney’s 3 p.m. press conference on CBSN Philadelphia.
