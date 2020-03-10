



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials announced on Tuesday the eighth presumptive positive coronavirus case in Montgomery County. This brings the state’s total number of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases to 11.

Officials say this resident is currently hospitalized.

What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments

The health department is expected to hold a press conference everyday at 12 p.m. to announce the latest efforts and updates on the commonwealth’s response to the coronavirus.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in statement. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Germantown Academy says a student tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. The student’s family member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus over the weekend, prompting Germantown Academy to close this week and launch a Virtual GA on Thursday, March 12.

Several other Pennsylvania schools are closing for sanitizing out of an abundance of caution due to various connections to COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

In King of Prussia, a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist at the King of Prussia Specialty Care site is currently hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

For more on the coronavirus, click here.