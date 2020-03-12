PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers are one of the NHL’s hottest teams, but their season has been put on hold. A day after the NBA announced it’s suspending its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, the NHL said it, too, will postpone the rest of its season.
The @NHL pauses 2019-20 season. https://t.co/WMePei4clH pic.twitter.com/W5Hqmk3kX7
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020
“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.
It’s unclear at this time when the season will resume.
The league says it’ll decide what comes next during the hiatus.
The Flyers’ nine-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night with a 2-0 loss to the NHL-best Boston Bruins.
