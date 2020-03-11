PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers and the rest of the NBA are taking a break. The league announced an indefinite hiatus Wednesday night after a Utah Jazz player tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Jazz player is Rudy Gobert.
Following Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test, the NBA is in an indefinite suspension. https://t.co/h7YpWMrvGE
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020
There is no word when the season will resume. The suspension is indefinite.
NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW
— NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020
The NBA will use the hiatus to determine the next steps moving forward.
The Sixers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-106 Wednesday night. The Jazz played the Pistons on Saturday, March 7.
Elton Brand and Brett Brown took a few questions, didn’t have many answers, both looked shell-shocked. Surreal night. pic.twitter.com/JM7oCcof5a
— Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) March 12, 2020
