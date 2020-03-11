BREAKING:NBA Suspends Season Indefinitely After Jazz Player Rudy Gobert Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers, Rudy Gobert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers and the rest of the NBA are taking a break. The league announced an indefinite hiatus Wednesday night after a Utah Jazz player tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Jazz player is Rudy Gobert.

There is no word when the season will resume. The suspension is indefinite.

The NBA will use the hiatus to determine the next steps moving forward.

The Sixers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-106 Wednesday night. The Jazz played the Pistons on Saturday, March 7.

