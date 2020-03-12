PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has excused local Catholics from attending mass due to the coronavirus outbreak. Archbishop Nelson Perez announced the decision Thursday.
“Effective immediately, and until further notice, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, I have dispensed the faithful of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass,” Perez said. “Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend.”
BREAKING: @ArchbishopPerez has EXCUSED all Catholics in the @ArchPhilly from attending Mass until further notice. @CBSPhilly
The announcement came just minutes before Philadelphia health officials prohibited gatherings of more than 1,000 people for the next 30 days.
There is currently one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Philadelphia.
