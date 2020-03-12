CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Several law enforcement officers in Chester County are quarantined after coming into contact with a Lower Providence Township police officer who tested positive for the coronavirus. Four West Goshen police officers and two Chester County sheriff K9 deputies had direct contact with the officer during the Arbour Square bomb threat incident in West Chester on Sunday.
None of the quarantined officers have displayed COVID-19 symptoms.
“Staff in the Health Department are now undertaking a standard contact tracing investigation on all six individuals, but there is minimal risk to anyone who has come into contact with them because they are not showing any symptoms,” Chester County Health Department Director Jeanne Casner said in a statement.
Chester County currently has no coronavirus cases.
So far, there are 22 coronavirus cases in the state of Pennsylvania.
