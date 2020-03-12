



On Wednesday, officials said the 35-year-old man from Perkiomen Township has started a self-isolation period at home.

“His symptoms do not require hospitalization and he is currently at home being monitored. This individual had direct contact with a previously announced presumptive positive individual,” Montgomery County Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.

The county’s Office of Public Health says it is working to determine who the officer came into contact with while infected. It’s not clear if he was working or interacting with the public.

The Montgomery County Health Department is notifying everyone who has had direct contact with this officer, and notifications should be complete by Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Lower Providence staff who have been in close contact with the officer are self-quarantined per guidance from the county and the township building is receiving extra cleaning measures on a daily basis.

Officials with Methacton High School say an employee had come into contact with the officer prior to the person starting a self-quarantine period. The high school employee is now self-quarantining.

The Methacton School District will also close all district schools Thursday for cleaning. The make-up for this day will be determined and communicated as soon as possible, but will not be made up on Friday, March 13, as per the approved school calendar. At this time, all Methacton Schools are expected to be open on Monday, March 16.

Those suspecting that they may have been exposed should contact a medical professional and the Montgomery County Health Department at 610-278-5117.

There are currently 13 cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, bringing the total in the state of Pennsylvania to 21.