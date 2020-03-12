UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP. Pa. (CBS) — Upper Merion Township health officials say 22 fire and EMS personnel have been quarantined after an EMS provider tested presumptive positive for coronavirus. Health officials say the EMS provider and his partner self-quarantined after transporting a patient on March 7 that later tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
The EMS provider tested presumptive positive for coronavirus late Wednesday after beginning to have symptoms on Tuesday. That prompted 22 fire and EMS personnel who had come into contact with the man to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
Officials say the EMS provider was wearing protective equipment while transporting the patient on March 7. They are reviewing the incident to see if there were any other measures that could have prevented exposure.
Officials say the man continues to recover at home.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered mass closings in Montgomery County in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the county.
