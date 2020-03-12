MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — So far, Delaware County is reporting one case of COVID-19. County officials say that realistically, there will be more cases.
At a press conference Thursday night, officials said they are falling in line with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in his recommendations that residents not partake in large, group activities.
Montgomery County closely borders Delaware County, so while the large-scale preventative procedures going into effect there are not taking place in Delaware County, leaders say residents should prepare.
“As of tonight, the state is not advising that schools in Delaware County close. However, we should prepare for that,” Delaware County Council Chair Brian Zidek said. “Most colleges and universities have moved to online learning. As I’ve said, we are just blocks away from Montgomery County and we expect that Delaware County may be following the same preventive measures shortly. Residents should start to prepare.”
Several schools in Delaware County have opted to close school Friday for in-service days. Radnor, for example, plans to reopen on Tuesday, as was scheduled, but the situation regarding closings is fluid.
