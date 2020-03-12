PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers’ players and staff are self-quarantined as coronavirus fears shake the sports landscape, according to a team official. Players, coaches and staff are being tested for COVID-19.
The decision comes after the Sixers beat the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night. On Saturday, the Pistons hosted the Utah Jazz, who reportedly had two players test presumptive positive for coronavirus.
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have tested positive, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020
Gobert reportedly tested presumptive positive shortly before Wednesday night’s game vs. the Thunder. The NBA quickly responded by suspending the season, a move that has been followed by other major sports leagues.
The Sixers sent out a statement Thursday in support of the league’s decision to suspend the season.
“In this time of need, we need to band together and take care of people,” Managing Partner Josh Harris stated. “Our teams, our cities and the leagues in which we operate are a family, and we are committed to looking out for one another.”
