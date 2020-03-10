Comments
READING, Pa. (CBS) — We now know the identities of two men killed in a fire in Reading, Berks County last Wednesday. Officials have identified the men as 39-year-old John Vannatter and 57-year-old Carlos Molina-Almendares.
Vannatter was a resident of the rowhome on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue that was gutted by fire.
Molina-Almendares was homeless but had been invited into the home by one of the residents.
Five firefighters were injured battling the flames. All have been treated and released.
