READING, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into the deaths of two people discovered during a house fire in Reading Wednesday night. The fire happened around 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.
Firefighters brought it under control in about an hour. That’s when they found the two bodies inside.
Eyewitness News has also learned, that five firefighters were hurt.
Four are being treated at a local hospital.
No word on their conditions.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
