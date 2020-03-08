Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Authorities are questioning a man in what they are calling an accidental shooting that wounded a 4-year-old boy in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday inside a house on the 5500 block of North 4th Street.
Police say a man who’s related to the victim was inside the home playing with a group of children when he received a gun and accidentally fired it.
The 4-year-old was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition.
Police said the 23-year-old man initially left the scene but later turned himself in to police.
No arrests were immediately announced.
