By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the hip in the city’s Olney section. The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday inside a house on the 5500 block of North 4th Street.

The boy was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, police say.

Police say the shooter is a known male suspect.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

