Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the hip in the city’s Olney section. The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday inside a house on the 5500 block of North 4th Street.
The boy was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, police say.
Police say the shooter is a known male suspect.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
