



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across the globe and nation. The Philadelphia Health Department is now monitoring two people for the virus, also known as COVID-19.

As we wait to learn more about those patients and their test results, Temple University is telling students and faculty returning from studying abroad and spring break to stay away from campus.

The university is requiring any students, staff or faculty who have traveled to the five countries most affected by the coronavirus – China, Iran, South Korea, Japan or Italy – to self-monitor for 14 days after arriving back in the United States.

That means staying home and away from all school campuses.

So far, there have been 12 deaths related to the coronavirus in the U.S. — all of them were on the west coast.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philadelphia area but plenty of precautionary measures are being taken.

Meanwhile, the Central Bucks School District closed five schools Friday over fears people within the district were exposed to a confirmed coronavirus case.

Also in Bucks County, Pennsbury High School’s marching band learned the school is canceling its international trip.

Band members and their parents are disappointed but understanding.

“I think they must have just thought we can’t take the chance of one kid getting sick over there or having one issue because we took this trip when we should have erred on the side of caution,” parent Paul Baroli said.