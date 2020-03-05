



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus has disrupted a lot of travel plans, including those of the Pennsbury High School marching band. The band members and staff were planning to go to China from April 3 through 10th but that wasn’t able to happen. Now their backup plan has been canceled, as well.

The issue that Pennsbury’s marching band is having is one that resonates with all travelers right now.

The coronavirus has been unpredictable. Therefore, lots of future plans are limbo.

The Pennsbury High School marching band was geared up, tuned up and ready to go.

For a year, parents and booster programs raised funds to send about 150 band members and staff to China.

The price was $3,600 per person.

The reward was to make history in Shanghai, where they would have become the first marching band in the world to play at all of the Disney park resorts.

“They were also going to play on the Great Wall of China, which is so cool,” parent Paul Baroli Jr. said.

But as the coronavirus outbreak took hold, a decision was made. The band couldn’t go to China.

Instead, they would travel to perform in France.

“That they had saved the trip, so to speak, and got them to put a trip together for them to go to France,” Baroli said.

Baroli’s daughter is a band member. He and his wife decided they’d pay their own way and tag along to visit Paris.

“I think they must have just thought, ‘We can’t take the chance of one kid getting sick over there or having one issue because we took this trip when we should have erred on the side of caution,'” Baroli said.

After learning of the coronavirus’ spread in Europe, this week, the trip to France was called off.

Here’s where the story broadens. Many standard travel insurance policies exclude unforeseen events like a virus outbreak from coverage and therefore, will not fully cover claims.

“What I’ve been told is that we are very fortunate to be getting 75% of what we paid for the trip back, that there are some schools in the area who, because of the insurance policy and how things were worded, they are not getting any of their money back,” Baroli said.

Paul’s daughter is a junior so they are hopeful that she may have a chance for that trip of a lifetime next year.

For anyone else planning future travel, experts suggest if you are concerned about potentially having to cancel due to the coronavirus, purchase “cancel for any reason insurance.” It’s pricer than standard policies but could provide some peace of mind.