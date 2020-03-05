Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy provided a first look at his recovery after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to remove a kidney tumor. Murphy posted a picture with his wife, Tammy, on Twitter on Thursday.
The message was upbeat.
“On the mend! We got this. #JerseyStrong,” Murphy wrote.
Murphy has been recovering at a New York hospital.
