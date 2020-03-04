TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to remove a tumor on his kidney. Murphy previously said he believes the tumor is cancerous.
Murphy had the surgery in New York. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor “until further notice,” Murphy’s office said in a statement.
“Earlier today, Governor Murphy underwent a successful surgery to remove a tumor on his kidney. He is currently resting at a hospital in New York City,” Oliver said in a statement.
Murphy revealed that he had the tumor last month. Murphy, a Democrat, said in his recent budget address that he was overwhelmed and thankful for an outpouring of encouragement since news of the tumor became public.
Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy’s office said, but doctors won’t be able to tell for sure until the surgery.
Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he doesn’t anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.