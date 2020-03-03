TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will undergo surgery for a kidney tumor Wednesday morning. The 62-year-old says he has a kidney tumor that’s probably cancerous.
Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as the acting governor until further notice.
THIS JUST IN from @GovMurphy "On the morning of Wednesday, March 4th, Governor Murphy will undergo surgery at a hospital in New York City. Lieutenant Governor Oliver will serve as Acting Governor until further notice."
Murphy announced last month that he’ll have “a partial nephrectomy in early March.” At the time, he said his prognosis was “very good.”
He says his goal is to recover in time for a 5K run that’s on his schedule in April.
Murphy is expected to be hospitalized in New York City for two or three days after the surgery, then recover at home for a few weeks.
