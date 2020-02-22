TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he needs surgery for a tumor on his left kidney. Murphy announced on Saturday night that he’ll have “a partial nephrectomy in early March.”
Murphy says his prognosis is “very good.”
“Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early,” Murphy wrote in a tweet.
Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020
“Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words “you have cancer” this year, so I’m far from alone here. It’s a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That’s why we’re fighting for them each and every day,” he wrote.
Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency. If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020
“Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency. If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all,” he wrote.
You must log in to post a comment.