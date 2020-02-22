TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he needs surgery for a tumor on his left kidney. Murphy announced on Saturday night that he’ll have “a partial nephrectomy in early March.”

Murphy says his prognosis is “very good.”

“Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early,” Murphy wrote in a tweet.

“Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words “you have cancer” this year, so I’m far from alone here. It’s a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That’s why we’re fighting for them each and every day,” he wrote.

“Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency. If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all,” he wrote.