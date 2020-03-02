



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is making news once again, but this time he is the subject of rumors that the Jacksonville Jaguars may be looking to part ways with the former Super Bowl MVP. According to ESPN, the Jaguars want to go with Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback and find a trade partner for Foles.

“In Jacksonville, word is the Jaguars want to go with Gardner Minshew II as their starting QB and, ideally, find a trade partner for Foles. Could a reunion with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich in Indianapolis be a possibility for Foles?” ESPN reported.

Foles thrived underneath Reich during his time as Eagles quarterback after replacing an injured Carson Wentz in 2017, which culminated in a Super Bowl title. He also stepped in for the Birds in 2018 after Wentz got hurt again, but lost to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.

It was a rough first year in Jacksonville for Foles. He was injured in his debut after signing a four-year, $88 million contract prior to the season. He only started four games and finished with an 0-4 record, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.