



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS/AP) — Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII Nick Foles will be out indefinitely after suffering a broken left clavicle in his Jaguars debut Sunday. Foles left the game after connecting on a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Chark in the first quarter.

Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones hit Foles as he released the touchdown pass to Chark. Jones landed on top of Foles but did not draw a flag.

Foles appeared to be in pain as he walked to the sideline to be evaluated. He then jogged into the locker room and did not return.

Nick Foles with an absolute DIME 🎯 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/jZ0by2rzGg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2019

The Jaguars gave Foles a four-year, $88 million contract in April with the belief he would solve the franchise’s two-decade-old search for a quarterback.

Foles did not make it through a quarter and now the Jaguars will have rookie Gardner Minshew under center for a stretch.

QB @NickFoles on rookie QB @GardnerMinshew5: "I was really proud of him stepping up and I'm going to be here to help him anyway possible." pic.twitter.com/JDbMQhLboA — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 8, 2019

Minshew was Jacksonville’s lone bright spot in its 40-26 loss to the Chiefs: He completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards with two TDs and an interception.

Meanwhile, the Eagles survived a slow first half to close out an impressive 32-27 win over the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)