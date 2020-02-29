PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was the story that captivated the region on Friday, a wild police chase involving a stolen ambulance through Northeast Philadelphia. The suspect still has not been identified because charges have officially been filed, but sources say the man could be charged with attempted homicide.
Police say they’ll likely not provide any new official information regarding the incident until Monday.
When asked why officers weren’t more aggressive in trying to stop the ambulance, police sources say the department’s position was to run the clock down because it was clear the ambulance was struggling to keep going.
The suspect had three bullet wounds from a city officer who opened fire during the chaos.
CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.
