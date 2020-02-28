



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after stealing an ambulance and leading police on a lengthy chase through Northeast Philadelphia Friday night. Chopper 3 was over the police pursuit throughout the city and when the suspect was captured by police.

The pursuit ended after more than an hour on the 2700 block of Tolbut Street in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 10:40 p.m.

Police say the pursuit started when authorities were called to the Roosevelt Inn on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. Police say a shirtless man at the scene became combative and stole an ambulance.

Police arrived at the scene when the suspect, who police say is in his 40s, began driving toward police. That’s when police say an officer fired four shots at the charging ambulance, striking the suspect three times — twice in the left leg and once in the side.

The suspect in the ambulance struck the officer, who was on foot, and continued driving. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.

The suspect then led police on a chase throughout the Northeast for over an hour, driving at speeds ranging from 10 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour, police say.

The ambulance’s front driver’s side tire was completely blown out as the suspect was riding on the vehicle’s rims through much of the pursuit.

The suspect broke through several blockades during the pursuit.

At one point, police appeared to have the suspect surrounded when the suspect pulled into a Burger King parking lot.

The man appeared to be getting out of the vehicle but when police approached the ambulance, the suspect began moving and narrowly escaped after smashing the ambulance through several cop cars.

Kinebrew also says the suspect may have caused an accident involving civilians at the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police are investigating that accident. There is no word on any injuries.

At the end of the pursuit, the suspect was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. His condition is not known at this time and police have not released his identity.

There is no word on what occurred during the domestic disturbance that sparked the pursuit.

CBS3’s Dan Koob and Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.

