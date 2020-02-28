Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester police are searching for 26-year-old Jabree Robertson for a fatal triple shooting that happened last Saturday. The shooting at West 7th and Lamokin Streets left a 23-year-old man dead and two others injured.
An investigation revealed Robertson to be a suspect in the shooting. A warrant relating to homicide charges has been issued for his arrest.
Police say Robertson is 6-foot-5 and approximately 200 pounds.
The other two shooting victims have since been released from the hospital.
If you have any information on Robertson’s whereabouts, call Chester Detective Jamison Rogers at 610-723-7991 or Delaware County Detective Daniel McFarland at 610-891-4716.
