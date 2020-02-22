CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a man has died and two other people are hospitalized after a triple shooting in Chester. The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at West 7th and Lamokin Streets.

A police source told CBS3 that two vehicles were involved in the shooting with one of the cars crashing into a pole.

One man died in the shooting and two other victims were rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in unknown conditions.

“That’s tragic. It just won’t stop,” resident Karl Driggins said. “When will it stop? We have to stop for the kids. If anything, stop for the kids.”

Driggins was driving nearby when gunfire rang out.

“I heard a couple of shots and then heard the car screeching,” Driggins said. “I didn’t know where it was coming from.”

Since late January, CBS3 has covered at least six shootings in the city, including some with multiple victims.

“The violence’s got to stop. Put the guns down, let the kids play,” Driggins said.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.