PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You thought the Sixers’ season could not get any worse. You were wrong. Center Joel Embiid exited the team’s game in Cleveland Wednesday night with a shoulder sprain and will not return.
The injury appeared to happen during a collision with the Cavs’ Ante Zizic late in the first quarter. Embiid was in visible pain and immediately grabbed his left shoulder.
He missed two free-throw attempts while grimacing in pain before heading to the locker room.
Here's the Embiid injury. But he's back on the bench w/ 9:00 left in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/joWKTTIg2S
— John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) February 27, 2020
He later returned to the bench for a bit but quickly went back to the locker room and was declared out for the game.
The Sixers are already down point guard Ben Simmons, with nerve impingement in his back. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
