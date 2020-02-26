CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Joel Embiid, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You thought the Sixers’ season could not get any worse. You were wrong. Center Joel Embiid exited the team’s game in Cleveland Wednesday night with a shoulder sprain and will not return.

The injury appeared to happen during a collision with the Cavs’ Ante Zizic late in the first quarter. Embiid was in visible pain and immediately grabbed his left shoulder.

He missed two free-throw attempts while grimacing in pain before heading to the locker room.

He later returned to the bench for a bit but quickly went back to the locker room and was declared out for the game.

The Sixers are already down point guard Ben Simmons, with nerve impingement in his back. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Comments