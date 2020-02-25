PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons is always ready to ball. In his career, he has only missed eight regular-season games – -he plays 96% of the time.
So you know it’s a big deal when he misses action, but that’s exactly what’s about to happen.
Simmons reportedly has a nerve impingement in his lower back and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, according to Shams Charania.
Simmons sustained the injury on the play prior to exiting Saturday night in Milwaukee. He will undergo daily treatment and rehab after he consulted with several specialists internally and externally. https://t.co/tuuTVqVd9s
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2020
Simmons consulted with several specialists in and outside of the Sixers organization.
The injury occurred Saturday night in Milwaukee.
Over the next two weeks, the team appears to have a favorable schedule. However, five of the six games are on the road. That includes matchups against the Clippers and Lakers.
The Sixers are one of the worst road teams in the NBA, with a 9-20 away from the Wells Fargo Center.
