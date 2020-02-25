BREAKING:Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Razique Bumpas In Fatal Shooting Of Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child In North Philadelphia
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a double shooting that claimed the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in North Philadelphia last week. Police arrested Razique Bumpas on Monday afternoon and charged him with the murder of 39-year-old Ishan Charmidah Rahman and her unborn baby.

Razique Bumpas (Credit: Philadelphia police)

Police say Rahman was with her fiancé in a minivan on the 800 block of Dauphin Street last Friday when gunshots were fired directly at them.

Rahman was shot in the chest.

Her child’s father, who was also shot in the chest and left shoulder, drove them both to Temple University Hospital. Rahman passed away. She had an emergency C-section but her baby boy did not survive.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

