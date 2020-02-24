CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Ishan Charmidah Rahman, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified a pregnant woman killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday. Police say 39-year-old Ishan Charmidah Rahman was shot once in the chest, just before 6 p.m., on the 800 block of West Dauphin Street.

She was driven to Temple University Hospital by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot in the chest and shoulder.

Charmidah Rahman was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. and an emergency C-section was performed but the baby was also pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m.

Police say the man is in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments