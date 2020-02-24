Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified a pregnant woman killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday. Police say 39-year-old Ishan Charmidah Rahman was shot once in the chest, just before 6 p.m., on the 800 block of West Dauphin Street.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
She was driven to Temple University Hospital by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot in the chest and shoulder.
Charmidah Rahman was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. and an emergency C-section was performed but the baby was also pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m.
Police say the man is in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
