PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty has a message for anyone who doesn’t like the Phillie Phanatic’s new look. The Flyers’ mascot defended his mascot buddy and even got a Phanatic-inspired makeover Tuesday night.
“I stand with the Phillie Phanatic. If you don’t, come see me,” read two signs Gritty showed off as the Flyers hosted the Sharks.
NO. ONE. pic.twitter.com/7pS6Tz5DDN
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 26, 2020
The big guy also had some fancy new lashes and a blue tail to match.
Gritty’s defense comes after the Phanatic slightly changed his look as the Phillies continue to negotiate through a lawsuit with the original designers of the Phanatic costume.
Creators Of Original Phillie Phanatic Slam Mascot’s Redesign, Call It ‘An Affront’ To Phillies Fans
In 2018, the Phillies received a notice of termination from the creators, who claimed they created the copyrighted character of the Phillie Phanatic and retained the right to terminate the contract if the Phillies and the company didn’t reach a new agreement by 2020.
