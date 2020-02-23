PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The beloved Phillie Phanatic debuted a new look on Sunday as the Phillies hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training game. The Phanatic showed off a few subtle changes including smaller and different shaped snout during his spring training debut.
The team also tweeted out a video of the new “evolved” mascot.
He has evolved, but clearly hasn't matured. pic.twitter.com/Tmo5jHNQOB
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 23, 2020
The mascot now has a blue tail as well as a new pair of red shoes and blue socks. Some other features of the mascot’s new look are a lighter blue color around the eyes and a wing-like trim under the arms.
These changes come as the team continues to negotiate through a lawsuit with the original designers of the Phanatic costume.
In 2018, the Phillies received a notice of termination from the creators, who claimed they created the copyrighted character of the Phillie Phanatic and retained the right to terminate the contract if the Phillies and the company didn’t reach a new agreement by 2020.
