COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Collingswood police have released images of a man deemed a person of interest in two daytime burglaries over the weekend. Police say one of the victims arrived at their home on the 400 block of Virginia Avenue, just before 11 a.m. Saturday, and found a man inside.
According to police, the suspect told the victim to get on the ground before fleeing the scene.
Surveillance video outside of the home captured the suspect, wearing a distinct shirt underneath a black sweatshirt, as he was leaving.
The investigation then led detectives to surveillance video from the CVS on White Horse Pike not long after the burglary. In the video, a man was wearing a multicolored zip-up with a shirt underneath that matched the shirt from the burglary.
Later that day the suspect, wearing the same multicolored zip-up, was captured on a doorbell camera as he broke into a home on the 400 block of Champion Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect may have also been involved in a Sunday home burglary in which two residents were attacked and the home was set on fire.
If you have any information that could help identify the man seen in the surveillance footage, contact Camden County officials at 856-676-8175.
You must log in to post a comment.