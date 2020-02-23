COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Camden County are on the hunt for a man they say broke into a home and attacked two people before setting the house on fire. The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says the suspect attacked one person inside the home and tied up another victim, demanding money.

Investigators say the man set the house on fire when he left.

According to authorities, the suspect was described as a thin man with dark skin, a short beard and dark hair. He was wearing a yellow winter hat with a yellow and black zip-up sweatshirt, officials say.

Officials say firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a fire. They quickly put it out but found one victim suffering from injuries unrelated to the blaze.

There’s no word at this time on the victims’ conditions.

Neighbors who spoke with CBS3 say they’re anxious as a heavy police presence was in the area investigating.

“It’s scary. Being a single female, I’m living alone. To hear this news, it kind of shakes my nerves a little bit,” neighbor Erica Green said.

Authorities are asking anyone with any relevant information about the incident to contact police at 609-868-0266.