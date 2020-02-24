YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — Yeadon police say two juveniles have been arrested in connection to an online threat against Penn Wood High School and Middle School. The threat was posted on Instagram, warning that someone was going to “shoot-up” the schools.
Yeadon Police will hold a press conference at 330pm today detailing the investigation into the terroristic threats made against the PWSD High Schools. Arrests have been made of 2 juveniles as we continue to investigate to ensure the safety of our schools & community.
— Chief Anthony “Chachi” Paparo (@ChiefChachi_YPD) February 24, 2020
Students were screened and had their bags searched Friday at the schools in response to the threat.
Police will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m.
