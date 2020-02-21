Comments
LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) — Lansdowne police say they are aware of a threat made against Penn Wood Middle School and Penn Wood High School circulating on Instagram. Police say the post states a mass shooting is planned for Friday at both schools.
School will be in session for both schools but a heavy police presence will be on hand, according to the William Penn School District.
Police are investigating and say they are taking every precaution regarding the threat.
If you have any information about the threat, contact police.
